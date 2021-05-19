Shares Of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 32.83%

In the last trading session, 1,514,278 shares of the Extreme Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.54, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33 Billion. EXTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.12, offering almost -5.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.05% since then. We note from Extreme Networks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Extreme Networks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EXTR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Extreme Networks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR): Trading Information

Instantly EXTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.63 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.0313 over the last five days. On the other hand, Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXTR is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) projections and forecasts

Extreme Networks, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +108.51 percent over the past six months and at a 460% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +500% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $264.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. to make $257.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $215.52 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.9%. Extreme Networks, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -383% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Extreme Networks, Inc. shares, and 80.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.16%. Extreme Networks, Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 13.97% of the shares, which is about 17.61 Million shares worth $121.35 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.92% or 8.72 Million shares worth $60.1 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 5838562 shares worth $51.09 Million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.34 Million shares worth around $23.03 Million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.