Shares Of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 71.82%

In the last trading session, 2,063,313 shares of the Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $972.77 Million. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -52.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.9% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Cerus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 56.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $33.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.83 Million and $28.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.9%. Cerus Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 28.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Biggest Investors

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.2% or 13.71 Million shares worth $85.84 Million as of Sep 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.