Shares Of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 42.17%

In the last trading session, 754,123 shares of the Brooks Automation, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKS) were traded, and its beta was 2. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.44, and it changed around $0.65 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.79 Billion. BRKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.33, offering almost -2.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.39% since then. We note from Brooks Automation, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 722.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 921.65 Million.

Brooks Automation, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BRKS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brooks Automation, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS): Trading Information

Instantly BRKS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $93.33 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.0058 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRKS is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $130. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) projections and forecasts

Brooks Automation, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.51 percent over the past six months and at a 62.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.5%. Brooks Automation, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 286.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

BRKS Dividend Yield

Brooks Automation, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.44% per year.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.6% of Brooks Automation, Inc. shares, and 100.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.71%. Brooks Automation, Inc. stock is held by 449 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.52% of the shares, which is about 11.52 Million shares worth $781.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.85% or 8.05 Million shares worth $546.33 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 2077058 shares worth $140.93 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2Million shares worth around $163.64 Million, which represents about 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.