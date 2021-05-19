salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 3,708,374 shares of the salesforce.com, inc.(NYSE:CRM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $218.82, and it changed around $4.49 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.23 Billion. CRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $284.5, offering almost -30.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $167, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.68% since then. We note from salesforce.com, inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 Million.

salesforce.com, inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CRM as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. salesforce.com, inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $219.5 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0392 over the last five days. On the other hand, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $274.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRM is forecast to be at a low of $200 and a high of $336. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) projections and forecasts

salesforce.com, inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.1 percent over the past six months and at a -30.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -41% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.89 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. to make $6.15 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $4.85 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 129.3%. salesforce.com, inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.92% per year for the next five years.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of salesforce.com, inc. shares, and 79.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.35%. salesforce.com, inc. stock is held by 2703 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 70.91 Million shares worth $15.02 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 70.78 Million shares worth $15Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 24352921 shares worth $5.42 Billion, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.33 Million shares worth around $4.08 Billion, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.