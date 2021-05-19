Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2,235,580 shares of the Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $124.43, and it changed around -$0.38 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.72 Billion. ROST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.22, offering almost -7.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.99% since then. We note from Ross Stores, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Ross Stores, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ROST as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ross Stores, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): Trading Information Today

Although ROST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $131.2 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.04, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROST is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $147. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) projections and forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.43 percent over the past six months and at a 429.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +197.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1616.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.81 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. to make $4.13 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.04 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.4%. Ross Stores, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -94.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 45.35% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ROST Dividend Yield

Ross Stores, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 20, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.85% per year.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of Ross Stores, Inc. shares, and 88.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.2%. Ross Stores, Inc. stock is held by 1180 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 13.45% of the shares, which is about 47.97 Million shares worth $5.89 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.29% or 29.55 Million shares worth $3.63 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 10033918 shares worth $1.23 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 7.59 Million shares worth around $844.36 Million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.