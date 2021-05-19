Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,753,048 shares of the Rio Tinto Group(NYSE:RIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.43, and it changed around -$3.01 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.68 Billion. RIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.97, offering almost -11.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.78% since then. We note from Rio Tinto Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO): Trading Information Today

Although RIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $91.49 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0645 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIO is forecast to be at a low of $112 and a high of $125. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71%. Rio Tinto Group earnings are expected to increase by 23% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -7.1% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was $4.64. It is important to note, however, that the 5.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.51% per year.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Rio Tinto Group shares, and 8.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.52%. Rio Tinto Group stock is held by 667 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 12.52 Million shares worth $971.92 Million.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 0.97% or 12.13 Million shares worth $942.05 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 8871864 shares worth $667.34 Million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 4.76 Million shares worth around $369.7 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.