Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,250,201 shares of the Renewable Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:REGI) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.89, and it changed around $2.82 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.98 Billion. REGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $117, offering almost -77.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.25% since then. We note from Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 890.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended REGI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): Trading Information

Instantly REGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $66.62 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REGI is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $115. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +74.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) projections and forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.25 percent over the past six months and at a 39.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6350% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.9%. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -68% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.1% per year for the next five years.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares, and 96.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.16%. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock is held by 436 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 16.36% of the shares, which is about 7.38 Million shares worth $522.39 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.28% or 3.28 Million shares worth $232.41 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 2419727 shares worth $159.8 Million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $92.99 Million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.