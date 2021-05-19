Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2,078,619 shares of the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RETA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.1, and it changed around $17.19 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65 Billion. RETA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $186.82, offering almost -86.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $76.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.74% since then. We note from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 370.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.03 Million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RETA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.08 for the current quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA): Trading Information Today

Instantly RETA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $101.6 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.2324 over the last five days. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $231.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 131.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RETA is forecast to be at a low of $155 and a high of $322. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +221.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) projections and forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.78 percent over the past six months and at a -31.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -2.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $1.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.07 Million and $1.27 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.14% of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 81.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.65%. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 4.35 Million shares worth $537.22 Million.

CPMG INC, with 9.24% or 2.9 Million shares worth $358.11 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco American Franchise Fd and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 1329384 shares worth $162.53 Million, making up 4.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $132.97 Million, which represents about 4.09% of the total shares outstanding.