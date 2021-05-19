Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,406,566 shares of the Qualtrics International Inc.(NASDAQ:XM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.28, and it changed around -$0.74 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.54 Billion. XM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.28, offering almost -77.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.97% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 948.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.
Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.
Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.53, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.
Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 49.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.14%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 460.13 Thousand shares worth $15.14 Million.
Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with 0.05% or 41.05 Thousand shares worth $1.35 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 3914707 shares worth $128.83 Million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $42.52 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.
