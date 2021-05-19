PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

PPL Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PPL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PPL Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPL is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) projections and forecasts

PPL Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.61 percent over the past six months and at a -20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -52.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -37.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.91 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PPL Corporation to make $2.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.74 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.4%. PPL Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -19.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of PPL Corporation shares, and 68.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.14%. PPL Corporation stock is held by 1065 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 89.66 Million shares worth $2.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.01% or 69.29 Million shares worth $2Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 21654944 shares worth $610.67 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.37 Million shares worth around $489.97 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.