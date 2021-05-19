Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) projections and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.99 percent over the past six months and at a 131.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.47 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to make $6.91 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.23 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.5%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -244.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.65% of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares, and 45.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.78%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock is held by 378 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 54.38 Million shares worth $494.88 Million.

Blackstone Group Inc., with 4.79% or 34.88 Million shares worth $287.41 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 51141775 shares worth $431.64 Million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held roughly 10.23 Million shares worth around $86.3 Million, which represents about 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.