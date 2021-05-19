PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Stock Forecast 2021: $17 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 15,950,530 shares of the PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.77, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.23 Billion. PCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -23.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.47% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.09 Million.

PG&E Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PCG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PG&E Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG): Trading Information

Although PCG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.94 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.011 over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCG is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) projections and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.53 percent over the past six months and at a -37.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -72.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.13 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PG&E Corporation to make $5.48 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.11 Billion and $4.72 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.9%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 92.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.5% per year for the next five years.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.1% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 71.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.59%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 586 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 148.36 Million shares worth $1.85 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.8% or 134.89 Million shares worth $1.68 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 44739629 shares worth $523.9 Million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 41.86 Million shares worth around $521.59 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.