Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6,050,496 shares of the Performance Food Group Company(NYSE:PFGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.52, and it changed around -$3.22 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.67 Billion. PFGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.89, offering almost -23.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.54% since then. We note from Performance Food Group Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.97 Million.

Performance Food Group Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PFGC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Performance Food Group Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC): Trading Information

Although PFGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.27 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0714 over the last five days. On the other hand, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFGC is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) projections and forecasts

Performance Food Group Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +10.93 percent over the past six months and at a 84.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +161.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.25 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Performance Food Group Company to make $8.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.77 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29%. Performance Food Group Company earnings are expected to decrease by -163.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 74.35% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.24% of Performance Food Group Company shares, and 102.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.59%. Performance Food Group Company stock is held by 351 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 13.18% of the shares, which is about 17.64 Million shares worth $1.02 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 10.01% or 13.39 Million shares worth $771.64 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3829189 shares worth $182.31 Million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.76 Million shares worth around $179.03 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.