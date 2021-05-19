PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL): How It Has Performed & Trended

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $317.31, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPL is forecast to be at a low of $250 and a high of $375. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.8%. PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.44% per year for the next five years.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares, and 82.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.67%. PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 3318 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 92.94 Million shares worth $22.57 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.03% or 82.6 Million shares worth $20.06 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 33025515 shares worth $7.73 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.48 Million shares worth around $5.5 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.