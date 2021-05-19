Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 2,272,423 shares of the Ozon Holdings PLC(NASDAQ:OZON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.52, and it changed around $1.81 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.92 Billion. OZON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.77, offering almost -28.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.83% since then. We note from Ozon Holdings PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Ozon Holdings PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OZON as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ozon Holdings PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON): Trading Information Today

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ozon Holdings PLC earnings are expected to decrease by -25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.1% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares, and 22.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.64%. Ozon Holdings PLC stock is held by 167 institutions, with Index Venture Associates III Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 6.82 Million shares worth $382.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.58% or 5.26 Million shares worth $294.68 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 1140638 shares worth $70.94 Million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held roughly 846.92 Thousand shares worth around $40.94 Million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.