NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4,732,910 shares of the NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $551.87, and it changed around -$8.76 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.2 Billion. NVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $614.9, offering almost -11.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $257, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.43% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 Million.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Trading Information Today

Although NVDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $576.1 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0014 over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.9%. NVIDIA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 52.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.19% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividend Yield

NVIDIA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.34% per year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.03% of NVIDIA Corporation shares, and 67.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.61%. NVIDIA Corporation stock is held by 3165 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 47.99 Million shares worth $25.62 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.3% or 45.45 Million shares worth $24.27 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 16575205 shares worth $8.66 Billion, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.4 Million shares worth around $6.48 Billion, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.