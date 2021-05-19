Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 7,533,174 shares of the Nuance Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.91, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.11 Billion. NUAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.98, offering almost -0.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.91% since then. We note from Nuance Communications, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 Million.

Nuance Communications, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NUAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nuance Communications, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN): Trading Information

Instantly NUAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.99 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0059 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUAN is forecast to be at a low of $56 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. to make $333.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $369.55 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.8%. Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 331.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.2% per year for the next five years.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Nuance Communications, Inc. shares, and 104.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.89%. Nuance Communications, Inc. stock is held by 566 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.91% of the shares, which is about 25.41 Million shares worth $1.12 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.96% or 16.99 Million shares worth $749.19 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 7996342 shares worth $352.56 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held roughly 7.84 Million shares worth around $349.78 Million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.