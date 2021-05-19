NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -7.9% Decline

In today’s recent session, 3,303,450 shares of the NOV Inc.(NYSE:NOV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.68, and it changed around -$0.75 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.53 Billion. NOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.02, offering almost -8.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.84% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 Million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Trading Information Today

Although NOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.02 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0133 over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.55, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) projections and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +58.74 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -750% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -450% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.46 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.5 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30%. NOV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.9% per year for the next five years.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of NOV Inc. shares, and 94.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.9%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 581 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 44.12 Million shares worth $605.27 Million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 10.12% or 39.52 Million shares worth $542.24 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 23766567 shares worth $294.23 Million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 10.99 Million shares worth around $150.96 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.