NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1,604,147 shares of the NiSource Inc.(NYSE:NI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $25, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.8 Billion. NI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.6, offering almost -6.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.64% since then. We note from NiSource Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 Million.

NiSource Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NiSource Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI): Trading Information Today

Although NI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.99 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NI is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NiSource Inc. (NI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.4%. NiSource Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -121.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.52% per year for the next five years.

NI Dividend Yield

NiSource Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.97% per year.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of NiSource Inc. shares, and 96.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.66%. NiSource Inc. stock is held by 711 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.36% of the shares, which is about 60.25 Million shares worth $1.38 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.46% or 44.93 Million shares worth $1.08 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 22327598 shares worth $512.2 Million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held roughly 11.95 Million shares worth around $274.13 Million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.