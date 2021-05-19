NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Forecast 2021: $192 Per Share With Bullish Signs

NIKE, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NKE as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NIKE, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKE is forecast to be at a low of $140 and a high of $192. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) projections and forecasts

NIKE, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.68 percent over the past six months and at a 95.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 49.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +198% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect NIKE, Inc. to make $12.33 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $6.31 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.9%. NIKE, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -35.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.6% per year for the next five years.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of NIKE, Inc. shares, and 83.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.2%. NIKE, Inc. stock is held by 2922 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.17% of the shares, which is about 104.16 Million shares worth $13.84 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.42% or 94.64 Million shares worth $12.58 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 35308087 shares worth $5Billion, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.14 Million shares worth around $3.56 Billion, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.