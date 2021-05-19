NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 8,107,720 shares of the NextEra Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NEE) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.29, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.79 Billion. NEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.69, offering almost -21.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from NextEra Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.47 Million.

NextEra Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NEE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NextEra Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE): Trading Information

Instantly NEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $73.66 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.024 over the last five days. On the other hand, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEE is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $101. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) projections and forecasts

NextEra Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.35 percent over the past six months and at a 8.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +4.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.04 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. to make $5.6 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.17 Billion and $4.79 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.2%. NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -23.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.39% per year for the next five years.

NEE Dividend Yield

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.37% per year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of NextEra Energy, Inc. shares, and 80.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.13%. NextEra Energy, Inc. stock is held by 2693 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 176.1 Million shares worth $13.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.77% or 152.46 Million shares worth $11.76 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 55214944 shares worth $4.26 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 39.26 Million shares worth around $3.03 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.