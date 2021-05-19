Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Stock Forecast 2021: $85 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 8,940,751 shares of the Newmont Corporation(NYSE:NEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.38, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.59 Billion. NEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.78, offering almost -0.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.64% since then. We note from Newmont Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 Million.

Newmont Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NEM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Newmont Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM): Trading Information

Instantly NEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $74.78 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0814 over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.72, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEM is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) projections and forecasts

Newmont Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.19 percent over the past six months and at a 24.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +153.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.19 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Newmont Corporation to make $3.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.41 Billion and $3.29 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.03%. Newmont Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -15.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

NEM Dividend Yield

Newmont Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.05% per year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Newmont Corporation shares, and 83.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.3%. Newmont Corporation stock is held by 1590 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.69% of the shares, which is about 93.62 Million shares worth $5.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.16% or 73.36 Million shares worth $4.39 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 35670476 shares worth $2.15 Billion, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.65 Million shares worth around $1.36 Billion, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.