New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,721,533 shares of the New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.95, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.63 Billion. NYCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -10.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.4% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 Million.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB): Trading Information

Although NYCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.16 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0346 over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) projections and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.83 percent over the past six months and at a 36.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +38.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $322.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to make $328.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $261.8 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.7%. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NYCB Dividend Yield

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.87% per year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.95% of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares, and 60.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.25%. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. stock is held by 495 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 52.35 Million shares worth $552.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 40.8 Million shares worth $430.44 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 12560965 shares worth $158.52 Million, making up 2.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.44 Million shares worth around $131.29 Million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.