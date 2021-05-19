Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): Trading Information Today

Although NEPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.279 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0302 over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 121.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $1.97 and a high of $3.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.13% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 14.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.35%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 12.85 Million shares worth $16.83 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.52% or 4.17 Million shares worth $6.5 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1404920 shares worth $1.84 Million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $2.07 Million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.