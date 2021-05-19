Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,317,421 shares of the Nautilus, Inc.(NYSE:NLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.02, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.99 Million. NLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.38, offering almost -74.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.01% since then. We note from Nautilus, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Nautilus, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NLS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nautilus, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS): Trading Information

Instantly NLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.59 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0327 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLS is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +121.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.3%. Nautilus, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 160.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of Nautilus, Inc. shares, and 87.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.62%. Nautilus, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 2.18 Million shares worth $39.53 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.68% or 1.72 Million shares worth $31.25 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 783725 shares worth $14.22 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 761.45 Thousand shares worth around $11.91 Million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.