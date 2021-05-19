Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MPW as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPW is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) projections and forecasts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.27 percent over the past six months and at a 10.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $358.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to make $376.02 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $291.84 Million and $329.46 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5%. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MPW Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 5.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.17% per year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares, and 83.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.81%. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock is held by 765 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 14.01% of the shares, which is about 82.41 Million shares worth $1.75 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.79% or 75.25 Million shares worth $1.6 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 25613923 shares worth $540.71 Million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 15.66 Million shares worth around $333.27 Million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.