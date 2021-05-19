Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 800,038 shares of the Maxar Technologies Inc.(NYSE:MAXR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.96, and it changed around -$1.59 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02 Billion. MAXR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.75, offering almost -110.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.88% since then. We note from Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.8 Million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MAXR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR): Trading Information Today

Although MAXR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.44 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.0565 over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.39, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 73.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXR is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +111.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) projections and forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +18.2 percent over the past six months and at a 75.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. to make $550.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17%. Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -155% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.18% per year for the next five years.

MAXR Dividend Yield

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.2% per year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, and 77.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.79%. Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 318 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 6.2 Million shares worth $234.32 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.33% or 5.98 Million shares worth $226.29 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1742636 shares worth $65.91 Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $62.92 Million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.