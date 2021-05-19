Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 115.1% Increase

In the last trading session, 1,126,530 shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.45, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.91 Billion. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.99, offering almost -6.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.57% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -62.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4% per year for the next five years.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. shares, and 101.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.5%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 24.19% of the shares, which is about 27.65 Million shares worth $775.48 Million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP, with 5.19% or 5.93 Million shares worth $166.34 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 2327313 shares worth $75.68 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 2.21 Million shares worth around $76.86 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.