Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,461,623 shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.2, and it changed around -$0.64 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.97 Billion. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.35, offering almost -9.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.57% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY): Trading Information

Although MGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.89 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.0192 over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) projections and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +124.26 percent over the past six months and at a 6850% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +500% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 533.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $235.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.84 Million and $126.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 164.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 86%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 6250% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.87% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 104.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.39%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 278 institutions, with EnerVest Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 16.81% of the shares, which is about 29.5 Million shares worth $338.7 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.53% or 18.48 Million shares worth $130.46 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 4353423 shares worth $30.74 Million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 4.35 Million shares worth around $52.5 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.