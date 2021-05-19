Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LOW as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $222.03, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOW is forecast to be at a low of $177 and a high of $250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) projections and forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.05 percent over the past six months and at a 12.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +48% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -0.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.86 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to make $25.13 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $18.32 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.2%. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.21% per year for the next five years.

LOW Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.71% per year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. shares, and 76.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.88%. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stock is held by 2572 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 60.59 Million shares worth $11.52 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 7.52% or 53.91 Million shares worth $10.25 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 20646541 shares worth $3.31 Billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.68 Million shares worth around $2.36 Billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.