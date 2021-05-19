Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead – Marketing Sentinel

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2,449,582 shares of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.6, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.88 Billion. LPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.36, offering almost -1.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.91% since then. We note from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LPX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Trading Information

Although LPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $70.89 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.0796 over the last five days. On the other hand, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPX is forecast to be at a low of $69 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) projections and forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +107.38 percent over the past six months and at a 137.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +611.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $970.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Corporation to make $864.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $530.64 Million and $795Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.5%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 108.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

LPX Dividend Yield

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, and 97.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.19%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock is held by 481 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 12.72 Million shares worth $472.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.93% or 11.65 Million shares worth $432.96 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3079708 shares worth $114.47 Million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.88 Million shares worth around $159.5 Million, which represents about 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.