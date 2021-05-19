Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2,449,582 shares of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.6, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.88 Billion. LPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.36, offering almost -1.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.91% since then. We note from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LPX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Trading Information

Although LPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $70.89 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.0796 over the last five days. On the other hand, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPX is forecast to be at a low of $69 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) projections and forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +107.38 percent over the past six months and at a 137.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +611.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $970.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Corporation to make $864.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $530.64 Million and $795Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.5%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 108.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

LPX Dividend Yield

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, and 97.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.19%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock is held by 481 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 12.72 Million shares worth $472.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.93% or 11.65 Million shares worth $432.96 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3079708 shares worth $114.47 Million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.88 Million shares worth around $159.5 Million, which represents about 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.