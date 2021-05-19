Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4,112,405 shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.99 Billion. LYG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost 0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.51% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information Today

Although LYG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.75- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0327 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 682.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 110.92 day(s).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by -64.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.3% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.65%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 255 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 41.29 Million shares worth $95.8 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.18% or 32.78 Million shares worth $76.05 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.