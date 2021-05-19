Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4,112,405 shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.99 Billion. LYG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost 0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.51% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 Million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information Today

Although LYG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.75- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0327 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 682.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 110.92 day(s).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by -64.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.3% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.65%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 255 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 41.29 Million shares worth $95.8 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.18% or 32.78 Million shares worth $76.05 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.