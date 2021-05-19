Let’s Discuss The United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 9,492,319 shares of the United Microelectronics Corporation(NYSE:UMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.61, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.28 Billion. UMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -31.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.75% since then. We note from United Microelectronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.63 Million.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC): Trading Information

Instantly UMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.79- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0401 over the last five days. On the other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.96, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $6.98 and a high of $15.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) projections and forecasts

United Microelectronics Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +55.14 percent over the past six months and at a 30.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 366.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.67 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. United Microelectronics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 209.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.5% per year for the next five years.

UMC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.01% per year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 3.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.74%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 219 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 20.9 Million shares worth $176.15 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.73% or 18.2 Million shares worth $153.42 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 13574058 shares worth $122.85 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $26.51 Million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.