Let’s Discuss The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1,927,469 shares of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited(NYSE:TAK) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.13, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.28 Billion. TAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20, offering almost -16.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.68% since then. We note from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TAK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK): Trading Information Today

Although TAK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.35 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAK is forecast to be at a low of $18.74 and a high of $31.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +82.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to make $7.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $793.6 Million and $7.19 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 507.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.58% per year for the next five years.

TAK Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 4.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.02% per year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, and 3.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.49%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is held by 358 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 18.72 Million shares worth $341.78 Million.

Glenview Capital Management, LLC, with 0.51% or 16.1 Million shares worth $294.06 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 18619852 shares worth $340Million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 2.82 Million shares worth around $49.7 Million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.

