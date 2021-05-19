Let’s Discuss The JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 12,530,074 shares of the JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.74, and it changed around $1.53 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.09 Billion. JD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.29, offering almost -55.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.27% since then. We note from JD.com, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.26 Million.

JD.com, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JD.com, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD): Trading Information

Instantly JD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $73.00 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0418 over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

JD.com, Inc. (JD) projections and forecasts

JD.com, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.26 percent over the past six months and at a -1.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -1.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.48 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to make $38.36 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.91 Billion and $28.26 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.1%. JD.com, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 287% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.02% of JD.com, Inc. shares, and 42.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.81%. JD.com, Inc. stock is held by 1214 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 51.65 Million shares worth $4.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.39% or 45.44 Million shares worth $3.83 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 11518768 shares worth $1.02 Billion, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 11.44 Million shares worth around $1.01 Billion, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.