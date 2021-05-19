Let’s Discuss The Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2,124,217 shares of the Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.15, and it changed around -$0.7 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.52 Billion. GILD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.31, offering almost -16.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.71 Million.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended GILD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD): Trading Information Today

Although GILD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $69.87 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0081 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GILD is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) projections and forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.64 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +55.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -20.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.1%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.8%. Gilead Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -97.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.98% per year for the next five years.

GILD Dividend Yield

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.84. It is important to note, however, that the 4.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.23% per year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, and 80.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.88%. Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 2173 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 124.72 Million shares worth $8.06 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 9.78% or 122.61 Million shares worth $7.92 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 35347893 shares worth $2.06 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 31.38 Million shares worth around $2.03 Billion, which represents about 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.