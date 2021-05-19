Let’s Discuss The Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2,051,915 shares of the Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.32, and it changed around -$0.69 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.15 Billion. FITB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.06, offering almost -4.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.35% since then. We note from Fifth Third Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.49 Million.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB): Trading Information Today

Although FITB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.03 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.0083 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp earnings are expected to decrease by -45.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.98% per year for the next five years.

FITB Dividend Yield

Fifth Third Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.95% per year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares, and 83.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp stock is held by 1105 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 11.86% of the shares, which is about 83.49 Million shares worth $3.13 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.73% or 54.4 Million shares worth $1.5 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 20099392 shares worth $554.14 Million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 16.1 Million shares worth around $443.96 Million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.