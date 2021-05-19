Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 146.7% Increase

In the last trading session, 2,491,800 shares of the Legend Biotech Corporation(NASDAQ:LEGN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.3, and it changed around $4.4 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.7 Billion. LEGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.24, offering almost -22.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.68% since then. We note from Legend Biotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 361.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.2 Million.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN): Trading Information

Instantly LEGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.72 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.1958 over the last five days. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEGN is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Legend Biotech Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -122% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Legend Biotech Corporation shares, and 20.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.26%. Legend Biotech Corporation stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 2.76 Million shares worth $77.58 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 2.06% or 2.74 Million shares worth $77.02 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1705067 shares worth $49.48 Million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $28.83 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.