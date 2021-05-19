Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2,395,592 shares of the Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $169.55, and it changed around -$0.9 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $447.1 Billion. JNJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $173.65, offering almost -2.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.17% since then. We note from Johnson & Johnson’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.67 Million.

Johnson & Johnson stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended JNJ as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Johnson & Johnson is expected to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Trading Information Today

Although JNJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $171.8 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0086 over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $185.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNJ is forecast to be at a low of $160 and a high of $204. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) projections and forecasts

Johnson & Johnson share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.71 percent over the past six months and at a 18.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.19 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to make $22.97 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $17.61 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.3%. Johnson & Johnson earnings are expected to decrease by -4.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.45% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

JNJ Dividend Yield

Johnson & Johnson’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $4.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.62% per year.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson shares, and 69.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.87%. Johnson & Johnson stock is held by 4130 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 227.95 Million shares worth $35.87 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 188.51 Million shares worth $29.67 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 74194846 shares worth $11.68 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 52.75 Million shares worth around $8.3 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.