Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

Invitation Homes Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INVH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVH is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $479.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. to make $488.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $445.63 Million and $455.03 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.7%. Invitation Homes Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.79% per year for the next five years.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares, and 102.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.08%. Invitation Homes Inc. stock is held by 633 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 14.13% of the shares, which is about 80.19 Million shares worth $2.57 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.19% or 46.47 Million shares worth $1.49 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 25038697 shares worth $738.14 Million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.87 Million shares worth around $471.26 Million, which represents about 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.