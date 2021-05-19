ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 4,186,049 shares of the ING Groep N.V.(NYSE:ING) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.26, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.7 Billion. ING at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -0.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.2% since then. We note from ING Groep N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 Million.

ING Groep N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ING as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ING Groep N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): Trading Information Today

Although ING has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.54 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0351 over the last five days. On the other hand, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ING is forecast to be at a low of $10.85 and a high of $17.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. ING Groep N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -48.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.7% per year for the next five years.

ING Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ING Groep N.V. shares, and 3.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.92%. ING Groep N.V. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 41.71 Million shares worth $510.07 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Optiver Holding B.v., with 0.57% or 22.37 Million shares worth $273.57 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 9786035 shares worth $86.31 Million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 837.83 Thousand shares worth around $10.25 Million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.