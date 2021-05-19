Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,212,775 shares of the Inari Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:NARI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.5, and it changed around $2.87 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19 Billion. NARI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.42, offering almost -50.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.2% since then. We note from Inari Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 608.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.31 Million.
Inari Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NARI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Inari Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI): Trading Information
Instantly NARI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $91.90 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0834 over the last five days. On the other hand, Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NARI is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Inari Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -37% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 39% per year for the next five years.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.65% of Inari Medical, Inc. shares, and 58.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.44%. Inari Medical, Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Versant Venture Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 2.3 Million shares worth $200.61 Million.
AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 3.25% or 1.61 Million shares worth $140.87 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 600000 shares worth $52.37 Million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 585.8 Thousand shares worth around $55.9 Million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.