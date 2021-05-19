If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 2,180,765 shares of the Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.94, and it changed around -$0.71 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.19 Billion. UAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.45, offering almost -20.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from Under Armour, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.57 Million.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA): Trading Information Today

Although UAA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.33 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0014 over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) projections and forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +52.12 percent over the past six months and at a 219.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +116.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -69.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. to make $1.44 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $707.64 Million and $1.43 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26%. Under Armour, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -711.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Under Armour, Inc. shares, and 91.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.14%. Under Armour, Inc. stock is held by 599 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 10.38% of the shares, which is about 19.58 Million shares worth $336.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.26% or 11.82 Million shares worth $202.87 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 5197887 shares worth $89.25 Million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.56 Million shares worth around $78.24 Million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.