If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 1,924,782 shares of the Manulife Financial Corporation(NYSE:MFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.64, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.18 Billion. MFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.25, offering almost -7.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.78% since then. We note from Manulife Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 Million.

Manulife Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MFC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC): Trading Information Today

Although MFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.74 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0192 over the last five days. On the other hand, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MFC is forecast to be at a low of $22.15 and a high of $28.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) projections and forecasts

Manulife Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.21 percent over the past six months and at a 21.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +19% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.42 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Manulife Financial Corporation to make $9.45 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.67 Billion and $13.06 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.4%. Manulife Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.82% per year for the next five years.

MFC Dividend Yield

Manulife Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.04% per year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares, and 59.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.39%. Manulife Financial Corporation stock is held by 756 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 146.32 Million shares worth $3.15 Billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.08% or 79.15 Million shares worth $1.7 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 26232389 shares worth $474.28 Million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 20.02 Million shares worth around $430.32 Million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.