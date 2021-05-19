If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 6,684,799 shares of the Howmet Aerospace Inc.(NYSE:HWM) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.64 Billion. HWM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.19, offering almost -1.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.73% since then. We note from Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.6 Million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HWM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM): Trading Information

Instantly HWM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $34.19 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0407 over the last five days. On the other hand, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HWM is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) projections and forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.81 percent over the past six months and at a 20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -56.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. to make $1.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.6%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31.53% per year for the next five years.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.5% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, and 89.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.33%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock is held by 637 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 41.57 Million shares worth $1.19 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.27% or 40.23 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 10995977 shares worth $313.83 Million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.25 Million shares worth around $263.91 Million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.