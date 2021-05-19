If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 5,941,465 shares of the eBay Inc.(NASDAQ:EBAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.29, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.76 Billion. EBAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.85, offering almost -5.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.51% since then. We note from eBay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 Million.

eBay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended EBAY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eBay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY): Trading Information

Although EBAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $62.69 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0142 over the last five days. On the other hand, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBAY is forecast to be at a low of $59.2 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +63.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) projections and forecasts

eBay Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.93 percent over the past six months and at a 15.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -6.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect eBay Inc. to make $2.89 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.87 Billion and $2.61 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.3%. eBay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.14% per year for the next five years.

EBAY Dividend Yield

eBay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of eBay Inc. shares, and 93.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.01%. eBay Inc. stock is held by 1515 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.4% of the shares, which is about 50.38 Million shares worth $2.53 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 44.39 Million shares worth $2.23 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 18495236 shares worth $929.39 Million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.12 Million shares worth around $659.41 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.