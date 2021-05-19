If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

Dow Inc. (DOW) projections and forecasts

Dow Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.79 percent over the past six months and at a 261.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +876.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 218% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.64 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Dow Inc. to make $11.95 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.01 Billion and $9.52 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dow Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 167.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.43% per year for the next five years.

DOW Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.8. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Dow Inc. shares, and 69.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.14%. Dow Inc. stock is held by 1698 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 61.93 Million shares worth $3.96 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.24% or 54.08 Million shares worth $3.46 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 33316289 shares worth $2.13 Billion, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.88 Million shares worth around $1.16 Billion, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.