If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 8,292,754 shares of the Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:CORE) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.08, and it changed around $2.89 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04 Billion. CORE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.58, offering almost -1.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.09% since then. We note from Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 220.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.93 Million.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CORE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE): Trading Information

Instantly CORE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.58 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.0585 over the last five days. On the other hand, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 693.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CORE is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.93 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. to make $4.47 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.94 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.7%. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.6% per year for the next five years.

CORE Dividend Yield

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.2 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.2% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.34% per year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.3% of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares, and 91.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.12%. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 6.77 Million shares worth $198.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.45% or 4.72 Million shares worth $138.62 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 3013581 shares worth $116.6 Million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 2.49 Million shares worth around $76.37 Million, which represents about 5.51% of the total shares outstanding.