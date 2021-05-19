I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 975,894 shares of the I-Mab(NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.48, and it changed around -$0.12 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.6 Billion. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.94, offering almost -3.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.6% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 426.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.21 Million.

I-Mab stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. I-Mab is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB): Trading Information

Although IMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $67.90 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.0803 over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $72.49 and a high of $82.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by 126.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.9% per year for the next five years.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of I-Mab shares, and 21.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.4%. I-Mab stock is held by 90 institutions, with Avidity Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 1.59 Million shares worth $75.02 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with 2.08% or 1.5 Million shares worth $70.56 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 591528 shares worth $27.89 Million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 154.3 Thousand shares worth around $7.48 Million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.