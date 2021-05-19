HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 7,567,521 shares of the HP Inc.(NYSE:HPQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.34, and it changed around -$0.7 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.32 Billion. HPQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.07, offering almost -2.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.6% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.55 Million.

HP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HPQ as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. HP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ): Trading Information

Although HPQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.37 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.0372 over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.96, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPQ is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) projections and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +64.92 percent over the past six months and at a 46.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 50.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +72.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.94 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect HP Inc. to make $15.09 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $12.93 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.2%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.07% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividend Yield

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 – May 31, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.06% per year.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of HP Inc. shares, and 83.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.44%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1315 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 149.7 Million shares worth $3.68 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.55% or 119.02 Million shares worth $2.93 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 90500337 shares worth $2.23 Billion, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 38.72 Million shares worth around $952.23 Million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.